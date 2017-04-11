Takealot gets R960 million from Naspers

Takealot has received a R960-million investment from Naspers, which follows investments from Tiger Global and Naspers in 2015.

“This underlines the continued commitment to Takealot and confidence in the potential of South Africa’s ecommerce sector,” said the company.

Takealot has continued its growth since its merger with Kalahari in 2014, said the company, and boasts a stable of businesses which include:

Takealot.com – South Africa’s leading general etailer.

– South Africa’s leading general etailer. Superbalist.com – Fashion etailer.

– Fashion etailer. Mr D Food – South Africa’s largest restaurant food delivery service.

– South Africa’s largest restaurant food delivery service. Mr D Courier – Point-to-point courier service.

“We are excited about this latest investment as it will allow us to continue to grow the business in a market with huge potential,” said Takealot CEO Kim Reid.

Takealot has also filed a merger notification with the South African Competition Commission in anticipation of finalising the investment from Naspers, which will make Naspers the majority shareholder in Takealot.

Now read: Takealot free delivery is here to stay