No gender pay gap at Google

Google said it performed an analysis across 52 major job categories in 2016 and found no gender pay gap.

This follows news that the US Department of Labor found evidence of “systemic compensation disparities”, where female employees were disadvantaged.

Google said that, each year, it suggests an amount for every employee’s new compensation based on role, job level, job location, and current and recent performance ratings.

This suggested amount is “blind” to gender – the analysts who calculate the suggested amounts do not have access to employees’ gender data.

An employee’s manager has limited discretion to adjust the suggested amount, providing they cite a legitimate adjustment rationale.

“Our pay equity model then looks at employees in the same job categories and analyses their compensation to confirm that the adjusted amount shows no statistically significant differences between men’s and women’s compensation,” said Google.

Now read: Google fights fake news with Fact Check label