MTN employee arrested for fraud

An MTN employee has been arrested by the Department of Priority Crime Investigation and a case of fraud has been opened against the suspect.

“The suspect is charged with embezzlement, and we are working with law enforcement authorities and its banking partners to recover the stolen funds,” said MTN.

“MTN, like many corporates, contends with incidents of fraud and maladministration from unscrupulous employees, service providers, and fraudsters,”

“We are working with our business partners and law enforcement authorities to curb such incidents.”

MTN said it has a zero-tolerance policy on fraud, bribery, and corruption.