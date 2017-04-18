Biggest online shops in South Africa

A new research report by Euromonitor International titled Internet Retailing in South Africa has revealed that Takealot is the largest online shop in the country.

The report said Takealot’s market share in Internet retailing continues to be supported by its wide selection of products across several categories, as well as its range of delivery options.

According to the report, Internet retailing in South Africa continued to generate strong growth.

“Current value sales increased by 23% in 2016 to reach R8.1 billion, and the growth recorded in 2016 was slightly higher than what was seen during the preceding year,” it said.

Over the last five years, online shopping revenues more than doubled – from R3.6 billion in 2011 to R8.1 billion in 2016.

The report further showed that sales of mobile phones are still small (R739 million) when compared to sales of desktop computers.

The table below details the top 12 online shops in South Africa, based on market share.