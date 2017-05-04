The battle to take on Takealot

South Africa’s online shopping market is growing rapidly, but despite the large number of players, one company is dominating this space: Takealot.

While official revenue figures are not publicly available, industry experts believe Takealot’s online shopping market share is well above 50%.

This means that Takealot is selling more products than all of its competitors combined.

Takealot’s growth is expected to accelerate, especially with its new capital injection of R960 million from Naspers.

This growth will provide Takealot with unrivalled scale, which in turn offers the company a big competitive advantage.

One dominant player may seem like a problem in the eCommerce market, but this is not uncommon.

Takealot’s scale means that consumers can expect better deals from the company and it is possible for it to offer great delivery and customer support.

The table below shows Takealot’s significant lead over its competitors, based on traffic figures from SimilarWeb.

Online Shopping Websites in South Africa Website Monthly Visits Takealot 10,000,000 Bidorbuy 4,300,000 Makro 2,000,000 Loot 1,600,000 OneDayOnly 1,500,000 Zando 1,400,000 Woolworths 1,400,000 Superbalist 996,000 Spree 870,000 Mr Price 753,000 Raru 672,000 Pick n Pay 668,000 HomeChoice 510,000 Incredible Connection 506,000 Dion Wired 346,000 Yuppiechef 326,000 Sportsmans Warehouse 278,000 HiFi Corp 257,000 Wanitall 225,000 NetFlorist 213,000 Exclusive Books 107,000

Takealot’s big challenge – Becoming profitable

While Takealot is dominating the South African market, it has one big challenge: becoming profitable.

Since Takealot was founded in 2011, it has been running on venture capital and has been burning through cash at a rapid rate.

If Takealot’s major shareholders – Naspers and Tiger Global Management – decide to stop funding the company, it will quickly have to become cashflow positive.

This can have an impact on prices and service levels, which may provide smaller players with an opportunity to gain market share.

Now read: Takealot gets R960 million from Naspers