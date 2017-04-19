Uber launches Central

Uber has launched Uber Central, which is built on the Uber Business platform.

“With Central, businesses can request, manage, and pay for rides for others, at scale,” said Uber.

Riders who use Uber via Central do not need an Uber account, and over 8,000 companies have participated in a pilot programme which tested the service.

Uber said Central will provide companies with a complete overview of usage, including drafts, trip history, and trip costs.

This will allow them to manage their transport logistics and provide Uber-based transportation for employees or customers.

