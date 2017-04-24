Nu-World takes proactive action on TVs

Nu-World Industries, the company which produces Telefunken and JVC TVs for the South African market, said it is enhancing its quality control and adding more testing measures.

Nu-World and its Telefunken 32-inch TV (TLEDD-32FHDB) made headlines recently when EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) testing showed the unit sported a 1,360 x 768 panel.

The company said as soon as it became aware of the issue on 26 March, it went to work to correct packaging and labelling on the affected TVs. It added that its tests showed certain units produced a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution result.

Nu-World told MyBroadband that it implemented a rework schedule for the TVs in question, which included amending the packaging of the units in stock at 73 retail stores across South Africa.

The company stated that it amended the packaging and labelling of the affected TVs to indicate they are High Definition.

“We have also amended where necessary on our warehouse stock of these models, in order to avoid any confusion,” said Nu-World.

Stepping up quality control

In addition to the new packaging, Nu-World stated that it is conducting additional tests on TVs it imports and will enhance its quality control.

“When we import these TVs, we test to a number of stringent protocols – which includes picture quality and all inputs.”

“We are now adding EDID testing to confirm the native resolution going forward,” it said. EDID testing will be used in conjunction with other tests, as it is not 100% reliable as a stand-alone test, said Nu-World.

“We have taken these steps to enhance our quality control and amend packaging where necessary in good faith to support clarity on the specifications.”

Contact us if you have a query

The company said if consumers who have purchased a TV have any queries, they are welcome to call the Nu-World support line on 011 321 2111, or [email protected]

“Nu-World always has the best interests of our consumers at heart, and have done so for the past 70 years of operation.”

“We can see from the response to the MyBroadband articles that there might be confusion with the packaging/labelling on the TV panels up to 32-inch,” it said.

“We apologise for this confusion, and can assure you that we are going to great lengths to research this issue and have implemented the necessary changes as quickly as possible.”

New packaging

Nu-World has amended the packaging for its 32-inch Telefunken TV, as shown below.

