Blue Label announces new COO

Blue Label Telecoms has announced that Wayne McCauley will join the company as Chief Operating Officer of South Africa.

“Wayne will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing corporate and business strategies. He will report to Mark and Brett Levy, Joint CEOs of Blue Label,” said the company.

“Wayne joins the group after nearly 30 years at SABMiller, most recently in a dual role as Sales and Distribution Director for Africa and as Operations Director for a number of Southern African countries.”

McCauley holds a BCom, MBL, and recently completed a Leading the Business programme at Oxford University.

