Good news for programmers in South Africa

CareerJunction has released its latest CareerJunction Index (CJI) report, which shows that employment prospects for ICT personnel continue to improve.

The CJI uses data gathered from the CareerJunction website to represent labour dynamics in South Africa.

According to the report, over 27% of all job postings on CareerJunction are allocated to IT professionals.

Software development remains the most sought-after skill set on CareerJunction.

The graph below shows the demand trend for ICT employees over the last 12 months on CareerJunction.