How many emails South African eCommerce shops send to customers

Parcelninja tracks the number of emails which each online shop sends to its subscribers daily, revealing that Groupon, Daddy’s Deals, and Spree send the most emails.

According to a Parcelninja report, Groupon sent 104 emails to its subscribers in March, with Daddy’s Deals and Spree sending 78 and 77 emails respectively.

The research also shows that traditional brick-and-mortar retailers Cape Union Mart and Home Choice sent out the fewest emails.

Online shops send out around double the number of emails per day during the week than on weekends, added Parcelninja.

The graphs below show the number of emails per shop, and the total number of emails per day, during March 2017. (Click to enlarge.)