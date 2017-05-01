Hisense South Africa’s impressive factory in Cape Town

Hisense operates a factory in Atlantis, Cape Town, which now employs over 500 people – 98% of whom are from the Atlantis community.

Across the country, Hisense South Africa manufactures 1,200 fridges and 1,700 TVs per day. Some are sold locally, while it also exports to 14 African markets.

Hisense said it aims to reach more African countries from South Africa in the future.

At its facility in Atlantis, it manufactures approximately 400,000 TVs and 250,000 fridges per year.

The company entered the South African market in 1996. 20 years later, in the January-November period of 2016, Hisense became South Africa’s biggest TV seller for the first time.

Hisense South Africa previously set its aim on becoming one of the top three companies, in terms of market share, in the TV and refrigeration categories in all the countries it exported to by the end of 2016.

Hisense Atlantis factory staff

Fridge conveyor at the Hisense factory

TV packing line

TV assembly line

Quality control point

