Robots will replace 50% of all jobs in 10 years

Sinovation Ventures founder Kai-Fu Lee predicts that robots will replace half of all jobs within the next decade.

Speaking to CNBC, Lee said AI will be bigger than all other technology revolutions the world has seen.

Lee said AI is a “singular thing that will be larger than all of human tech revolutions added together, including electricity, industrial revolution, Internet, mobile Internet – because AI is pervasive.”

He said the superior capability of AI to make accurate decisions will be the main reason for its success.

It is, however, not a doomsday scenario. Lee said that while the superhuman capability of AI will replace 50% of human jobs, it will also create “a huge amount of wealth for mankind and wipe out poverty”.

Now read: An easy way to control robots with your brain