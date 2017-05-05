No acquisition plans at Takealot – CEO

If the Competition Commission approves Naspers’ R960-million investment in Takealot, it does not plan to spend the money on acquisitions.

This is according to Takealot CEO Kim Reid.

Takealot recently announced that the investment from Naspers will make it the majority shareholder of the business.

A merger notification has been filed with the Competition Commission and is pending approval.

Amazon not planning to buy Takealot

Reid added that Amazon has not made an offer to buy Takealot, and they don’t expect to receive one.

“We try and stay away from Amazon,” he said, jokingly.

“Of course Amazon would be a threat if they came into South Africa. They’re a very good business.”

However, people compete with Amazon all over the world and survive, he said. It has also faced challenges in markets where it operates.

Organic growth for Takealot

Reid said with no acquisition plans on the cards, their current focus is to grow the business organically.

While this may change if an opportunity presents itself, the cash injection from Naspers is part of a medium-to-long-term plan for the cash-hungry business.

He said the investment is the amount that will let Takealot get to a point where it becomes cash flow positive.