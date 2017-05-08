Takealot has big plans for its third-party sellers marketplace

Takealot has big plans on how it is going to “upscale” its portal for third-party sellers, CEO Kim Reid told MyBroadband.

Currently, the Takealot Marketplace accounts for 17%–18% of the gross merchandise value sold through the platform.

The goal is for that number to grow to 40%-50% in the next 3 to 5 years.

“We started the marketplace two, to two-and-a-half years ago on a small scale. To be honest, it’s still very primary in its functionality,” said Reid.

Reid said it is fair to say the Takealot Marketplace surprised them with its uptake.

“This is how we’ve built this business” – trial something and see if it works, and then expand it, said Reid.

Takealot is now putting a lot of time and effort into building tools for sellers which will make the marketplace portal easier to use, such as making it easier to manage stock.

There are also plans to offer sellers greater visibility on the Takealot site, said Reid.

“All the planned improvements are seller related.”