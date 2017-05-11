Where to study to become a billionaire

Research by Sage reveals that Stanford University produced the most graduates who founded billion-dollar start-ups.

The research also found that Harvard Business School ranks first, ahead of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, for producing the most billionaire graduates.

Known as the Unicorn League, companies worth over $1 billion and their founders are closely linked to a handful of universities.

Stanford University and Harvard University produce by far the most unicorn founders, and account for more billionaire founders than the next 10 universities combined.

Where you start your company is also important. The United States produced more unicorns than the rest of the world combined.

The research found that 94% of unicorn founders are male, with the consumer Internet, software, and eCommerce fields producing the most billion-dollar companies.

The charts below provide a summary of the companies with a billion-dollar valuation, and the founders of these companies.

Which universities unicorn founders went to

Unicorns by country

United States vs China

When today’s unicorns were founded

The total value of unicorns by sector

Unicorns by sector