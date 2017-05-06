Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro collusion investigated

The Competition Commission will start hearings on 8 May regarding a complaint of anti-competitive practices by Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro.

The complaint, brought by the Competition Commission, submits that Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro engaged in market allocation with regards to lease agreements at the V&A Waterfront.

Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor are the two biggest players in the cinema market in South Africa.

The Competition Commission initiated the complaint in May 2009 after Avusa applied for conditional immunity.

Avusa – then owner of Nu Metro – provided evidence of the existence of collusion in the “film exhibition market” at the V&A Waterfront shopping complex in Cape Town.

A lease agreement was entered into by Nu Metro with its then landlord Transnet Pension Fund, wherein Nu Metro had an oral right of first refusal in relation to any film exhibition on the Waterfront premises.

When Nu Metro discovered that there were negotiations with Ster-Kinekor about it operating at the Waterfront Shopping Complex, Nu Metro filed an interdict at the High Court.

Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor later entered into a settlement agreement, that was subsequently made an order of the court.

The agreement meant Nu Metro would withdraw its objection to Ster-Kinekor’s lease agreement, and that Nu Metro would only show commercial films while Ster Kinekor could only show subtitled or art movies.

It is this arrangement that the Commission submits amounts to market allocation. It is asking for 10% of Ster-Kinekor’s annual turnover as a penalty.