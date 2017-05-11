How much it costs to sell stuff on Takealot

Have you ever thought about selling goods online, but are unsure as to what you need to do and how much you will have to pay?

Many online retailers offer users the ability to sell goods on their platform, and third-party marketplaces often contribute substantial percentages to a store’s revenue.

Takealot, South Africa’s most popular online store, offers a Seller Portal to those who are interested in selling goods through its website.

Takealot states that once you have registered to use the Seller Portal, you will:

List your products.

Set the prices and quantity to sell.

Ship the products to Takealot fulfilment centres.

Takealot will then be responsible for storing the goods, displaying them on its website, handling the orders and payments, and shipping the products to customers.

The company will handle returns on the seller’s behalf, and the goods also qualify for its free shipping.

Pricing

The costs involved in selling through Takealot are detailed in the table below.