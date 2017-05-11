How much it costs to sell stuff on Takealot

Have you ever thought about selling goods online, but are unsure as to what you need to do and how much you will have to pay?
Many online retailers offer users the ability to sell goods on their platform, and third-party marketplaces often contribute substantial percentages to a store’s revenue.
Takealot, South Africa’s most popular online store, offers a Seller Portal to those who are interested in selling goods through its website.
Takealot states that once you have registered to use the Seller Portal, you will:
- List your products.
- Set the prices and quantity to sell.
- Ship the products to Takealot fulfilment centres.
Takealot will then be responsible for storing the goods, displaying them on its website, handling the orders and payments, and shipping the products to customers.
The company will handle returns on the seller’s behalf, and the goods also qualify for its free shipping.
Pricing
The costs involved in selling through Takealot are detailed in the table below.
|
Takealot Selling Costs
|
Subscription
|Listing Fees
|None
|Monthly Subscription Fee
|R150
|
Success Fee
|PCs, cameras, GPS, TV, Audio, Video
|7% on product sale price excluding shipping
|Books, Music, Movies, Games, Toys, Health, Baby, Home, Pets, Office, Pool, Sport, Outdoor, Fashion
|10% on product sale price excluding shipping
|
Fulfilment Fee
|All items greater or equal to R250 selling price (incl. VAT)
|R28 per item shipped (Maximum of R56 per order)
|All items less than R250 selling price (incl. VAT)
|R24 per item shipped (Maximum of R56 per order)
|A Returns Processing Fee will be applied to units returned by customers
|R56 per item
|
Storage Fees
|Items without sales for 60 days or more
|R7.89 per item/month
|Item with a stock cover of 60 days or more
|R7.89 per item/month
