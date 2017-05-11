How much money Software Developers and IT Managers earn in South Africa

CareerJunction has released its latest salary index for South Africa, detailing how much IT professionals are paid.

The report is based on salary offerings on the CareerJunction website for the period of October 2016 to March 2017.

ICT Salaries in SA

The report covers multiple industries in South Africa, including the Information and Communication Technology sector.

“ICT skills remain among SA’s most sought-after skill sets. Given the high demand for ICT professionals across the country, it is also one of SA’s top-paying sectors,” said CareerJunction.

“A steady increase in salaries is evident across most occupations since the same period last year.”

The salary ranges detailed by the index – shown below – represent monthly cost-to-company remuneration and only serve as an indication of the average salary offerings.

Software development, technical and business architecture, and business analysis were among the highest-paying fields.

