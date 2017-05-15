Asher Bohbot to step down as CEO of EOH

CEO and founder of EOH Asher Bohbot will step down from his position, the company announced.

Bohbot will leave at the end of June 2017 and will take a six-month sabbatical, while remaining available in an advisory capacity.

Following the break, Bohbot will join the board as a non-executive director.

EOH announced that Zunaid Mayet has been appointed as the new CEO.

Mayet was previously the CEO of the EOH Industrial Technologies division, a business he started six years ago.

He joined EOH eight years ago after spending many years in the global technology and engineering sector.

Mayet has an education in software engineering, business administration, and executive development.