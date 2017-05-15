Vodafone may prepare to sell its African operations

Vodacom has announced a plan to acquire a stake in Kenya’s Safaricom, held by Vodafone.

Vodacom will fund the R34.6-billion acquisition of a 34.94% stake in Safaricom by issuing 226.8 million new ordinary shares.

The transaction is set to enhance Vodacom as a leading African mobile communication company, with operations in South Africa, Lesotho, Tanzania, the DRC, Mozambique, and now Kenya.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said they are also interested in acquiring Vodafone Ghana, should the price be right.

While the Safaricom transaction will strengthen Vodacom’s operations and diversify its revenue, it is a curious transaction – as Vodacom will buy the shares from its biggest shareholder, Vodafone.

Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao said in April that they want to consolidate their sub-Saharan operations into a single entity as part of its “single, coordinated Africa strategy”.

Colao told Business Day that the Vodafone group was looking at “improving the cohesion of different operations”.

While this may explain the transaction, market speculation suggests the consolidation may be linked to Vodafone plans to offload several of its African operations.

It will be easier for Vodafone to offload its sub-Saharan operations into a single entity – Vodacom – than to sell these operations individually.

Vodacom and Vodafone were asked for comment regarding the potential consolidation plans, but the companies did not respond by the time of publication.