Highest-paying jobs in South Africa

CareerJunction recently released its latest salary review for South Africa, detailing how much local employees are paid across various sectors.

The report is based on salary offerings on the CareerJunction website for the period of October 2016 to March 2017.

“These salary ranges represent monthly cost-to-company remuneration and only serve as an indication of the average salary offerings for each occupation,” said CareerJunction.

CareerJunction covers the “top 10 sectors” in the South African job market in the report, showing how much “intermediate” and “senior” employees earn on average – based on their position.

The sectors covered are:

Architecture and Engineering

Building and Construction

Warehousing and Logistics

Information and Communication Technology

Medical and Health

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Admin, Office, and Support

Manufacturing and Assembly

Highest-paying jobs

The table below details the top-paying jobs listed in the report.

It must be noted that higher-paying positions like “CEO” or “director” of a large corporate are not taken into consideration.

In March 2017, for example, it was revealed that MTN Group executive chairman Phuthuma Nhleko received R68 million for his role as executive director in 2016.

Salaries in South Africa Position – Senior Industry Salary Range Civil / Structural Engineering Architecture and Engineering R46,738 – R70,301 Medical General Practitioner Medical and Health R47,591 – R60,998 Structural Engineering Building and Construction R50,754 – R70,876 Chartered Accounting Finance R51,574 – R65,840 Plant Management Manufacturing and Assembly R51,769 – R61,157 Corporate Lending Finance R51,863 – R69,632 Financial Management Finance R56,114 – R65,322 Technical and Business Architecture ICT R57,284 – R66,558

