SAA tender scandal culprit protected by executives – Report

Senior SAA executives are protecting an employee who forged the signatures of other executives to benefit financially from a multi-million-rand tender, the Sunday Independent reported.

The employee responsible received a “written warning” as punishment, although SAA’s human resources department has no record of the warning.

The Sunday Independent reported that corruption is rife within SAA’s procurement department and that senior executives are involved.

Highlighting a report from a “top law firm”, the newspaper reported that the employee who allegedly forged signatures manipulated a R13.6-million CCTV tender.

The report was released last month, but SAA said its findings had “yet to be tabled at appropriate structures”.

The document revealed that the accused employee earns a monthly salary of R26,000. Following the CCTV deal, she allegedly bought several properties, cars, and a new motorcycle.

She reportedly said that she failed to obtain the approval of SAA’s bid approval committee for the evaluation criteria as she went through a horrible divorce which made her unable to cope emotionally.

She recommended that her line manager issue her with a warning, despite SAA’s employee relations department recommending she face a disciplinary process.

SAA said it was aware of investigations conducted into suspected irregularities in certain areas of the business.

In 2016, it was reported that SAA had paid close to R23 million in separation packages to chief executives and chief financial officers who did not complete their contracts.