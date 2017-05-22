Angry Birds movie sequel in the works

Rovio Entertainment is proceeding with a sequel to its Angry Birds movie, with an aim to release it in September 2019, reported Reuters.

Columbia Pictures will produce the film and it will be distributed by Sony Pictures. Thurop Van Orman, the creator of animated TV series “The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack”, will direct the film.

According to the report, the first Angry Birds movie, which released last year, earned about $350 million and boosted the sales of the Angry Birds game.

This helped Rovio swing to an annual profit after years of falling earnings and job cuts.