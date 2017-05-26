Amazon Fresh Pickup launched

Amazon’s Fresh Pickup service allows users to order groceries online, and then pick them up when it suits them.

Amazon’s Fresh Pickup service lets users order from a list of thousands of items – including fresh produce, meat, and everyday essentials.

The user then selects a time when they want to pick up their groceries, and visit an Amazon Fresh Pickup point.

An Amazon employee will then load the groceries into the user’s car.

“Orders can be ready in as little as 15 minutes after they are placed. There’s no order minimum and the service is free for Prime members,” said Amazon.

Amazon Fresh Pickup is currently only available in Seattle.

