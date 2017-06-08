4 simple graphs show Vodacom vs MTN’s performance

Vodacom and MTN launched their first commercial services in 1994, and have since grown into the two largest telecommunications companies in South Africa.

MTN aggressively grew into an international mobile powerhouse through its expansion into Africa and the Middle East.

Vodacom, which was partly owned by Vodafone, was restricted from competing with Vodafone in Africa, north of the equator.

This means that Vodacom focused its energy on local operations, while MTN invested in its international operations.

The graphs below show how Vodacom subsequently outperformed MTN in the South African market.

Subscriber Numbers

Total Revenue

Mobile Data Revenue

EBITDA