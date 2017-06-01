Uber makes $708 million loss

Uber has posted a loss of $708 million in its first quarter of the year, The Street reported.

It noted that the loss was an improvement over the $991 million loss it posted last quarter, and that its revenue had increased by 18% to $3.4 billion.

While it posted a loss, Uber said it still has over $7 billion in cash.

“These results demonstrate that our business remains healthy and resilient as we focus on improving our culture, management, and relationship with drivers,” said Uber.

This comes after Uber finance chief Gautam Gupta announced he was leaving the company.

