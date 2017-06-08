Isaac Mophatlane left BCX as a friend – Telkom CEO

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has dismissed concerns that his company is attacking black excellence, saying the departure of BCX CEO Isaac Mophatlane had nothing to do with race.

Mophatlane, who founded BCX with his late brother and oversaw its acquisition by Telkom, left the company at the end of April – stating that he made the decision after much “soul searching”.

“I will be consulting to the Telkom Group in the coming three months, to allow for a seamless transition of the role,” he said.

The Black Business Council (BBC) “condemned” the departure of Mophatlane, saying the move was an “attack on black excellence”.

BBC Chairman Sello Rasethaba said that while Mophatlane was said to have resigned, the BBC believes he was forced out.

We do not attack anyone

Maseko has dismissed the concerns raised by the BBC, saying in an interview with CNBC Africa that his company does not attack black excellence, or anybody else.

“The departure of Isaac is unrelated to the acquisition of BCX by Telkom. He has reached a point where he needed to do other things,” said Maseko.

He said Mophatlane left BCX as a friend, and that he is always welcome to “come back to work at Telkom”.

Maseko said the BBC has not met with Telkom, and therefore did not familiarise itself with Telkom’s successful transformation drive.

“It is a pity that those guys (the BBC) chose to racialise it (Mophatlane’s resignation) when, in fact, it had nothing to do with race,” said Maseko.

