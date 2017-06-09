Google sells robot producer Boston Dynamics

SoftBank has entered into an agreement to acquire robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet.

The transaction aligns with SoftBank’s investments in paradigm-shifting technologies and its vision of catalysing the next wave of smart robotics.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said smart robotics are going to be a key driver of the next stage of the “information revolution”.

“Marc and his team at Boston Dynamics are the clear technology leaders in advanced dynamic robots. I am thrilled to welcome them to the SoftBank family,” said Son.

Marc Raibert, CEO at Boston Dynamics, said they share SoftBank’s belief that advances in technology should be for the benefit of humanity.

As part of the transaction with Google’s parent Alphabet, SoftBank has agreed to acquire Japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft.