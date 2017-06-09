We will be the top PC company in 5 years – Huawei

Huawei said it will overtake Apple, Lenovo, and HP to become the biggest PC vendor in the world in the next five years.

Speaking to CNBC, Huawei consumer business group COO Wan Biao announced the company’s intentions to take on the global PC market.

“Whenever Huawei decides to enter an area and make a product, our target is always to be a global leader,” said Biao.

“I think this has already been proven in our smartphone products.”

Biao said it would take about 3-5 years for Huawei to surpass its competition and become the biggest PC vendor.

The company recently launched its new MateBook X, which boasts impressive specifications in a small form factor and competes with Apple’s MacBook devices.