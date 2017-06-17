The 3 best-liked tech ads in South Africa

Kantar Millward Brown has released its Top 20 Best Liked Ads of 2016 for South Africa, which includes two Samsung adverts and one Vodacom advert.

The most-liked advertisement last year was Samsung’s Galaxy S7: Sister, which shows a mother using the smartphone’s camera and functions to ease her daughter’s fear of the dark.

The advert was produced by Leo Burnett Chicago.

Vodacom’s Play Every Day advertisement, which was produced by Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg and Ian Gabriel of Giant Films, was ranked second.

The Vodacom advert tells a road-trip story that is “part Thelma and Louise and part Driving Miss Daisy”.

Another Samsung Galaxy S7 advertisement by Leo Burnett Chicago – Sink – was ranked sixteenth.

Samsung’s Galaxy S7: Sister

Vodacom Play Every Day

Samsung’s Galaxy S7: Sink