Thousands of Spree clients waited weeks for orders

Staffing problems at Spree’s Johannesburg warehouse caused orders to be delayed for weeks, TimesLive reported.

Thousands of clients were affected and the backlog will last another week, stated the report.

Customers recently took to the company’s Facebook page to complain about the delays, saying that Spree did not keep them informed about the issue.

A client whose order was recently fulfilled after being delayed reported receiving an apology from the company.

“You have now finally received your long-awaited Spree order… much later than you should have. We messed up your delivery and I’m very sorry about that,” said Spree.

“Several mistakes were made at our warehouse in Johannesburg over the past two weeks, resulting in a significant delay of your order and making it impossible for us to manage your delivery expectation to the extent one would expect. Very frustrating for you and not acceptable for us at Spree, where we strive to always deliver on expectations.”

The company said it continues to work hard to improve its service and prevent delays from happening again.

“I’m very sorry to have let you down – this is definitely not the experience we wanted you to have, but I hope you’ll give us another chance.”

