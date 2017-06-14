Behind the scenes at Facebook’s epic offices in Johannesburg

Facebook Africa has relocated from Melrose Arch to larger offices in Bryanston.
“When we started 23 months ago, we were maybe five employees [at the old offices],” said Nunu Ntshingila, regional director of Facebook Africa.
Ntshingila said they now have more staff working in several areas, including development, advertising, policy, and social well-being.
The offices also serve as a place where international Facebook staff travel to when working in Africa.
Ntshingila said Facebook’s workforce is quite mobile, with African staff travelling overseas, and staff from places like the US and the UK coming to the offices.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.