Behind the scenes at Facebook’s epic offices in Johannesburg

Facebook Africa has relocated from Melrose Arch to larger offices in Bryanston.

“When we started 23 months ago, we were maybe five employees [at the old offices],” said Nunu Ntshingila, regional director of Facebook Africa.

Ntshingila said they now have more staff working in several areas, including development, advertising, policy, and social well-being.

The offices also serve as a place where international Facebook staff travel to when working in Africa.

Ntshingila said Facebook’s workforce is quite mobile, with African staff travelling overseas, and staff from places like the US and the UK coming to the offices.

The Wi-Fi is fast – from 100Mbps to 300Mbps

Reception – with artwork and a Baobab with greetings in 11 South African languages

Nunu Ntshingila, regional director of Facebook Africa

Artwork adorns the walls

Open-plan office

There are relaxation and informal meeting areas scattered all over

Meeting rooms have funky names

Mother’s room

A patio area for games and relaxation

Infographic

Video

Now read: Facebook launches disaster maps