Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns

21 June 2017

Travis Kalanick has stepped down as CEO of Uber, reported The New York Times.

Kalanick helped found Uber in 2009 and built it into the transportation giant it is today.

“Kalanick’s exit came under pressure after hours of drama involving Uber’s investors,” stated the report.

Five of Uber’s major investors demanded that the CEO resign immediately, including the venture capital firm Benchmark, stated the report.

Kalanick is set to remain on Uber’s board of directors.

