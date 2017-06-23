Naspers revenue climbs to $14.6 billion

Naspers has recorded positive results for the year to March 2017, increasing revenue by 19% year-on-year to $14.6 billion.

Excluding acquisitions, disposals, and currency movements, growth was 29%. Businesses outside South Africa contributed 80% of revenues, compared to 77% a year ago, it said.

Core headline earnings grew 41% to $1.8 billion, while Naspers recommended the annual gross dividend be increased by 12% to 580 cents.

Highlights of the results included:

Internet revenue climbed 29% to $10.621 billion

Ecommerce revenue climbed 11% to $2.929 billion

Tencent revenue climbed 39% $7.506 billion

Mail.ru revenue climbed 8% to $186 million

Video entertainment was flat at $3.401 billion

Media revenue declined 3% to $588 million

“Naspers produced satisfactory results for the year,” said Naspers chair Koos Bekker.

“Tencent continued its growth, while we scaled various ecommerce businesses. Video entertainment is facing new competition from international players based in the US.”

“The group now has 21 profitable ecommerce businesses, delivering $699 million in revenues and $229 million in trading profits,” said CEO Bob van Dijk.

