South African ICT companies that pay the highest salaries

Over the past financial year, the struggling SABC has paid the highest average staff salaries, followed by Vodacom and Sentech.

This is according to the latest data available from South African ICT companies’ annual reports.

While state-owned enterprises list the average cost per employee, JSE-listed companies typically do not provide this information.

To calculate the average compensation per employee for JSE-listed companies, we used the company’s total staff bill and divided it by the total number of employees.

It should be noted that the calculation may not take bonuses, car allowances, incentive schemes, seniority, and tenure into account.

Highest average salaries

The figures show that, with the exception of Vodacom, state-owned companies pay higher salaries than JSE-listed enterprises.

The biggest surprise was that the SABC, which is expected to post a loss of R1.1 billion in its latest financial year, paid its staff the most.

The figures in the table below detail the average annual compensation per employee by company.

It should be noted that these are estimates, based on total employee expenditure rather than individual salaries.