Showmax Africa merging with DStv Digital Media

MultiChoice staff have been informed that Showmax Africa will merge with DStv Digital Media, creating a new digital division.

The new division has not been named, but will be overseen by MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner until a division head is found.

Graeme Cumming is still general manager for DStv Digital Media, and Chris Savides remains Showmax’s head for Africa.

Employees will report to Rayner for now, and the division head will report to Imtiaz Patel – the CEO of video entertainment at Naspers.

Outside Africa, Showmax will operate independently under John Kotsaftis.

Showmax declined to comment on the merger.

Working together

MyBroadband recently reported that Showmax was integrating into DStv, and that Showmax’s video service will become available on DStv’s digital platforms.

There is also speculation that content exclusive to DStv may become available through a streaming package without the need for a satellite TV subscription.

Showmax and MultiChoice previously stated they were looking at DStv and Showmax working closely on digital entertainment, but had no specific details to share.

Now read: Showmax launches first original series