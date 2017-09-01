Hollywood has worst movie attendance in 25 years

The LA Times has reported that Hollywood is having a bad summer movie season, with the number of tickets sold in the US and Canada slumping to a 25-year low.

Industry players are struggling to explain why movie ticket sales have dropped so dramatically, stated the report.

The feeling is that bad-quality movies and aging franchises with poor reboots are the causes.

Several high-profile movies which failed to deliver in terms of movie ticket sales include The Mummy, Baywatch, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Sequels of well-known franchises which have also performed poorly include Alien, Transformers, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

High movie ticket prices, increased competition from streaming services like Netflix, and the influence of review site Rotten Tomatoes have also been cited as reasons for the decline.