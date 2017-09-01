Firefox cofounder Blake Ross joins Uber

Uber has hired Firefox cofounder Blake Ross, according to a post Ross put on Facebook.

“I’m joining Uber to help develop product strategy, rally the troops, and improve my passenger rating,” said Ross.

“Uber saves lives and gives jobs to millions, and the opportunity to contribute beyond investing has become irresistible.”

The move follows Uber’s recent appointment of new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced Travis Kalanick after he resigned earlier this year.

