Uber could list in next 3 years – CEO

Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company may have its initial public offering in 18 to 36 months, Reuters reported.

Khosrowshahi made the announcement during a staff meeting at Uber’s headquarters in San Francisco.

“This company has to change. What got us here is not what’s going to get us to the next level,” he said.

Former CEO Travis Kalanick attended the meeting and welcomed Khosrowshahi.

“Casting a vote for the next chief executive of Uber was a big moment for me and I couldn’t be happier to pass the torch to such an inspiring leader,” said Kalanick.