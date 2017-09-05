Apple Music Festival in London cancelled after 10 years

After running for 10 years, the annual Apple Music Festival held at London’s Roundhouse has been cancelled, Music Business Worldwide reported.

Previously known as the iTunes Festival, Apple first held the show in 2007. It ran for a month at a time with concerts every night.

For the past two years, Apple Music was held in September for 10 nights at the Roundhouse in London.

Music Business Worldwide reported that Apple won’t move away from live music entirely, concentrating its resources on events such as SXSW and Drake’s 32-date Summer Sixteen Tour.

Apple is also producing original music-related content, such as the Carpool Karaoke spin-off series which started in August.