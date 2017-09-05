Rain’s R8.5-billion valuation

African Rainbow Capital (ARC), a black-owned investment company, recently acquired 20% of network operator Rain.

Rain CEO Duncan Simpson-Craib said the equity capital raised from ARC ensures they have the means to achieve their aggressive roll-out targets.

ARC will list on the JSE this week, and through its abridged pre-listing statement the company revealed it paid R1.708 billion for its 20% share in Rain.

This means Rain, which currently has around 1,400 live LTE-A sites across the country, is valued at R8.54 billion.

This is significantly more than what Liquid Telecom paid for Neotel – R6.55 billion.

Neotel has a large fibre network, and access to 2x12MHz of 1,800MHz spectrum, 2x5MHz of 800MHz spectrum, and 2x28MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum.

Neotel therefore has more spectrum assets than Rain, has an extensive fixed-line network, an established wireless network, and excellent data centres.

The fact that Rain enjoys a higher valuation may therefore come as a surprise.

Rain’s valuation

According to an industry player, Rain’s high valuation is due to its spectrum assets – which are suitable for offering mobile data services.

Rain has spectrum in the 1,800MHz and 2,600MHz bands, and it has signed a deal with Vodacom for data roaming.

Spectrum is a scarce resource in South Africa, which means that mobile operators face challenges when attempting to keep up with data demand.

Rain can also provide additional network capacity through roaming agreements with Vodacom and MTN, and it stands to make substantial sums through such arrangements.

Rain is also already offering fixed-broadband products to the market through partner ISPs.

The company added it plans to launch its own mobile operator when it reaches 2,000 live sites across South Africa.

