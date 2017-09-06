Facebook inflating ad reach figures – Analyst

Pivotal Research Group’s Brian Wieser has said Facebook inflates the number of people who can see advertisements on the platform.

Where Facebook’s Ads Manager claims a potential reach of 41 million people aged between 18-24 in the US, census data shows that last year there were a total of 31 million in the country in that bracket.

Facebook also said it could reach 60 million people between 25-34 in the US, but census data shows there were 45 million people in that bracket in 2016.

Wieser said Facebook’s measurement issues won’t necessarily deter advertisers, but could restrain its growth and give traditional TV ad space sellers justification for their existing budgets.

Facebook said its reach estimates look at how many people in a given area are eligible to see an ad, and they are not designed to match population or census estimates.

