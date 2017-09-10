Guptas hope the SA Post Office can save their businesses

The Gupta family is pinning its hopes on the South African Post Office being granted a banking licence as a way to save its businesses, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The report stated that this followed the family selling The New Age and ANN7 due to the Bank of Baroda processing the closing of Gupta accounts.

The action by the Bank of Baroda came after South Africa’s major banks shut the business accounts of the family in 2016, and blacklisted the family.

While other international banks will be looked at by the Guptas, the prospect of the SA Post Office running “Postbank” with full banking solutions may provide a solution to their problem.

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes said in June the company was waiting for the Reserve Bank to issue the Postbank a banking licence, stated the report.

If Postbank starts providing full banking services, the Guptas hope it “will be unbiased and will consider their requests for opening accounts favourably”, said Oakbay Investments acting CEO Ronica Ragavan.

The sale of major Gupta-run companies by the family comes alongside the Guptaleaks emails, which revealed reportedly shady dealings between the Guptas and powerful politicians.

It is also alleged that the Guptas conducted questionable deals with major tech companies in South Africa.