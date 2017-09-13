WhatsApp cofounder leaves to start nonprofit

WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton is leaving WhatsApp to launch a nonprofit business.
Acton and Jan Koum created WhatsApp eight years ago, and the messaging service has since been acquired by Facebook.
In a post on Facebook, Acton detailed his motivations for leaving WhatsApp.
“I’ve decided to start a nonprofit focused at the intersection of nonprofit, technology, and communications,” said Acton.
“It’s something I’ve thought about for a while, and now it’s time to just focus and execute.”
Acton said he would share more information about his nonprofit venture in the coming months.
