WhatsApp cofounder leaves to start nonprofit

WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton is leaving WhatsApp to launch a nonprofit business.

Acton and Jan Koum created WhatsApp eight years ago, and the messaging service has since been acquired by Facebook.

In a post on Facebook, Acton detailed his motivations for leaving WhatsApp.

“I’ve decided to start a nonprofit focused at the intersection of nonprofit, technology, and communications,” said Acton.

“It’s something I’ve thought about for a while, and now it’s time to just focus and execute.”

Acton said he would share more information about his nonprofit venture in the coming months.

