“New Guptas” in R5-billion BEE deal – Report

The Sunday Times has reported that former convicts Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie are linked to a R5-billion BEE deal involving Russian company Rosgeo.

According to the report, Kunene and McKenzie have an “increasingly cozy relationship” with President Jacob Zuma and have a strong influence on him.

Kunene and McKenzie allegedly travelled to Russia recently, at the same time as security minister David Mahlobo, to discuss a R5-billion gas deal with Rosgeo.

Earlier this month, state-owned PetroSA announced it had signed a $400-million (R5.3-billion) agreement with Rosgeo to drill for gas off the southern coast of South Africa.

“The project envisages extraction of up to 4 million cubic metres of gas daily. This will subsequently be delivered to the gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay,” said the company.

“The signed agreement is aimed at developing bilateral relations and will strengthen Rosgeo’s presence in the African market,” said Rosgeo CEO Roman Panov.

The Daily Maverick reported that the announcement of the deal came shortly after allegations of political meddling within PetroSA.

According to The Sunday Times, Kunene and McKenzie were introduced to Rosgeo CEO Panov as potential BEE partners by Mahlobo in August.

The report stated that “Mahlobo has been running around and organising deals for Kunene and McKenzie”.

ANC insiders told the newspaper that Kunene and McKenzie have access to “the big house” – Zuma’s official residence – and are regarded as “the new Guptas”.