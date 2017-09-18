Bad news for local IT jobseekers

There is a continued decline in demand for IT jobs in South Africa in 2017, according to the latest CareerJunction Index report.

The demand for IT professionals is much lower than what it was a year ago, according to the report.

The CareerJunction Index uses data gathered from the CareerJunction website to represent labour dynamics in South Africa.

According to the report, slowing demand is evident within the ICT sector – with vacancy levels significantly lower than a year ago.

It is, however, not only the ICT sector which is suffering in South Africa.

Labour demand in South Africa has experienced a significant decline since the beginning of the year.

The charts below show the volume trends for IT job adverts published on the CareerJunction website over the past 12 months, and labour demand over time.

