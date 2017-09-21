Google buys HTC’s Pixel team

Google has signed an agreement with HTC which will bring HTC talent to the search giant.

HTC will receive $1.1 billion in cash from Google as part of the transaction. Google will also receive a non-exclusive licence for HTC intellectual property.

The group from HTC which joins Google has been working with the company on its Pixel smartphone.

“In many ways, this agreement is a testament to the decade-long history of teamwork between HTC and Google,” said Google.

The two companies also collaborated on the Nexus One in 2010, the Nexus 9 tablet in 2014, the first Pixel smartphone in 2016, and the first ever Android smartphone.

“We’re focused on building our core capabilities, while creating a portfolio of products that offers people a unique yet delightful experience.”

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by early 2018.

