Google buys HTC’s Pixel team

Google has signed an agreement with HTC which will bring HTC talent to the search giant.
HTC will receive $1.1 billion in cash from Google as part of the transaction. Google will also receive a non-exclusive licence for HTC intellectual property.
The group from HTC which joins Google has been working with the company on its Pixel smartphone.
“In many ways, this agreement is a testament to the decade-long history of teamwork between HTC and Google,” said Google.
The two companies also collaborated on the Nexus One in 2010, the Nexus 9 tablet in 2014, the first Pixel smartphone in 2016, and the first ever Android smartphone.
“We’re focused on building our core capabilities, while creating a portfolio of products that offers people a unique yet delightful experience.”
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by early 2018.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.