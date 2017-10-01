South Africa’s Treasury captured – Report

National Treasury has been captured by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, with staff purges, a parallel administration, and reckless projects, according to a City Press report.

The report cited senior Treasury employees who are accusing Gigaba of usurping the power of his director general.

Gigaba was appointed as finance minister on 30 March after former minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were axed.

This change led to the downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit ratings to sub-investment grade by Standard & Poor and Fitch.

One of the biggest concerns is Gigaba’s ties to the controversial Gupta family, who he admitted he has visited and celebrated Diwali with.

Gigaba said he has no relationship with the Gupta family, however, and they have no influence on the decisions he takes.

Captured

The City Press reported that Gigaba has captured Treasury, with senior officials stating he is steering it in a different direction to his predecessors.

The allegations from the officials and top bureaucrats include: