Failure to get SuperSport deal why Cricket SA CEO left – Report

Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat’s failure to secure a TV deal with SuperSport was “at the heart” of him leaving the organisation, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The deal in question was the broadcast rights for the T20 Global League, which CSA’s acting CEO Thabang Moroe said will be concluded soon with SuperSport.

This required “the mending of fences with the pay channel”, Moroe stated in the report.

The T20 Global League will start on 3 November, and Moroe said SuperSport were “happy to come on board now”.

“They had to come at an extra cost because you can imagine how late it is now. We need to help them absorb some costs to help them get going.”

The report stated that Lorgat’s “lack of transparency regarding the league” also did not go down well with franchise owners and SuperSport.

The league’s Pretoria Mavericks owner Hiren Bhanu said delays in tournaments do happen, and he is confident the CSA will deliver a solid tournament.

Bhanu said the IPL broadcasting deal was also signed at a late stage and that there will be stumbling blocks, stated the report.

SuperSport is no stranger to high-profile broadcasting deals, having recently aired the Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor “Money Fight”.