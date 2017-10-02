Outsurance launches new investment app

Outsurance has launched its Outvest retail investment service, offering goal-based and passive investment solutions.

The platform aims to help users save money and offers investment advice, and can be accessed via a mobile app or its website.

“In a country with a low savings rate… we want to help consumers easily and cheaply save and invest,” said Outsurance CEO Willem Roos.

Outvest offers an “intuitive interface paired with low-fees and goal-based savings”, and investment calculators which help customers plan their savings.

The platform includes a social investment service called Crowdvest, which allows users to invite friends and family to invest collectively towards a shared goal.

Outsurance has partnered with index tracker CoreShares to offer four unit trusts with varying risk levels to Outvest clients.

The company also partnered with Granate Investment Management to offer its money market unit trust to customers.

Through the app or website, clients can add or withdraw funds, and stop, start, or change contributions at any time – at no cost and with no penalties.

The service’s dashboard will offer a summary of a client’s complete Outvest landscape and how well they are tracking against their individual goals.